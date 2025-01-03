Yellow Weather Alert: JKDMA Issues Advisory

JKDMA has said the snowfall is expected to peak during the night of January 4 and the morning of January 5, with gradual improvement anticipated from January 6.

Dos for Snowfall Safety

Clear snow from rooftops to prevent structural damage.

Ensure adequate stocks of food, water, and essential emergency supplies. Follow official advisories issued by government authorities.

Don'ts for Snowfall Safety

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially during periods of heavy snowfall.

Stay away from unstable snow zones to prevent accidents or avalanches. Do not overlook weather updates or emergency advisories.

JKDMA has advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather. It has also shared the emergency helpline 112 for assistance.

Srinagar's weather station said on Friday in its forecast that weather will be generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches.

In its forecast, the weatherman has said from 4-6 Jan, the weather will be generally cloudy with Light to moderate Rain (Plains of JMU)/Snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th (Night) to 5th (late Night) with improvement in weather from 6 Jan afternoon.

