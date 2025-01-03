Yellow Weather Alert: JKDMA Issues Advisory
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Following the yellow weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department (MeT), forecasting light to moderate snowfall across Jammu & Kashmir from January 4 to 6, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has released a list of safety Dos and Don'ts.
JKDMA has said the snowfall is expected to peak during the night of January 4 and the morning of January 5, with gradual improvement anticipated from January 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dos for Snowfall Safety
ADVERTISEMENT
Clear snow from rooftops to prevent structural damage.
Ensure adequate stocks of food, water, and essential emergency supplies. Follow official advisories issued by government authorities.
Read Also
Amid Snowfall Forecast, Admin Asks Deptts To Stay Prepared
Heavy Snow, Rains Likely From Jan 4 – 6: MeT
Don'ts for Snowfall Safety
Avoid unnecessary travel, especially during periods of heavy snowfall.
Stay away from unstable snow zones to prevent accidents or avalanches. Do not overlook weather updates or emergency advisories.
JKDMA has advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather. It has also shared the emergency helpline 112 for assistance.
Srinagar's weather station said on Friday in its forecast that weather will be generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches.
In its forecast, the weatherman has said from 4-6 Jan, the weather will be generally cloudy with Light to moderate Rain (Plains of JMU)/Snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th (Night) to 5th (late Night) with improvement in weather from 6 Jan afternoon.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03012025000215011059ID1109053306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.