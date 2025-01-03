Health Ministry In Gaza Reports 77 Killed By Israeli Airstrikes In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: The health Ministry in Gaza reported on Friday that 77 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,658.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 108,583 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of onslaught.
