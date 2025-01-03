Katra-Srinagar Train Likely To Chug After Jan 20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Katra-Srinagar train is likely to chug on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail LINK (USBRL) after January 20.
Officials said that final preparations are being made to connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari through a railway network.
In connection with train to Kashmir the Railway Ministry has decided to set up a new division with headquarters at Jammu under the Northern Railway Zone by reorganising the Firozpur division.
The Jammu division, according to the officials, is proposed to have five sections - Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur, Srinagar-Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala (excluding)-Pathankot, and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar. The combined length of the section will be 742.1 km.
According to railway officials, there are currently 68 rail divisions under 17 railway zones and Jammu will become the 69th division.
Meanwhile, Northern Railway on Friday announced train timings for the Katra-Srinagar route.
According to the timing schedule, the Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Katra at 8.10 a.m. and arrive in Srinagar at 11.20 a.m.
Mail Express will run twice every day from Katra - departure at 9.50 a.m. and arrival in Srinagar at 1.10 pm; departure at 3.00 p.m. and arrival in Srinagar at 6.20 pm
Train timings from Srinagar to Katra for the Mail Express: departure from Srinagar at 8.55 am and arrival in Katra at 12.05 pm The second run will be at 3:10 pm and arrival in Katra is at 6:30 pm.
Vande Bharat will depart from Srinagar at 12.45 p.m. and arrive in Katra at 3.55 pm
The Vande Bharat train will start at 7 pm from Delhi and arrive in Srinagar at 8 am. (KNO)
