Fully electric Volvo EX30 scores maximum five-star rating in latest Euro NCAP safety tests

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: It may be Volvo’s smallest ever SUV, but the EX30 is also a proud flagbearer of the brand’s longstanding and well-known reputation as a leader in automotive safety.



In fact, the EX30 has just scored a maximum five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety testing, confirming the small, fully electric SUV looks after both you and others in hectic urban environments.



Euro NCAP is a leading independent car safety assessment programme in Europe and helps customers to make informed decisions about the safety performance of cars on the market.



“Partnering with a brand like Volvo, renowned for its heritage in safety innovation, is a tremendous source of pride for us at Trading Enterprises,” commented Marco Melani, Managing Director, Trading Enterprises. ”The EX30 exemplifies everything Volvo stands for – pioneering safety systems and forward-thinking green mobility that is truly purpose-built for steering the future of mobility. While Volvo always designs cars to be safe in the real world and not only to excel in safety ratings, the five-star Euro NCAP underscores the strong safety credentials of the EX30, offering customers in the UAE unparalleled peace of mind.”



As the smallest SUV, the EX30 is as safe as you’d expect from a Volvo car. With safety systems developed through unique knowledge gained from research in real-world accidents for over 50 years, the car is designed to help protect its driver and passengers in the event of a crash in real life.



It does so through modern restraint technology, as well as a structural design that fulfills Volvo’s pioneering in-house safety requirements. These ambitious requirements often exceed official testing requirements and are designed to prepare their cars for various real-world scenarios which can sometimes be far more complicated than standardised testing.



In addition to its consistently high standards for protective safety, the EX30 also comes with an advanced suite of active safety features that are designed to help you avoid and mitigate collisions or risks. For example, an advanced driver alert system comes as standard and looks out for you when you’re not at your best.



In the city, the intersection auto brake on the EX30 is designed to help you prevent or mitigate accidents at intersections. If another car crosses your path in front unexpectedly, the automatic brake intervention feature is designed to bring the car to a stop.



The EX30 also includes a door opening alert. It can warn you through visual and audio cues, if activated, whenever you are about to open the door in front of, say, a passing cyclist. So-called dooring incidents are responsible for a significant number of cycling crashes and when turned on, the door opening alert can help reduce such incidents.



The Volvo EX30 is now available at the Volvo showrooms in UAE, with a starting price of AED 129,900.



For more detailed information about the safety systems on the EX30, click here: The fully electric Volvo EX30 small SUV takes city safety to a new level - Volvo Cars Global Media Newsroom



-------------------------------







MENAFN16122024006689014951ID1108997308