Fast Guard Service Introduces Advanced Anti-Drone Solutions To Address Drone Problems In New Jersey And Beyond

Fast Guard Service Delivers Cutting-Edge Anti-Drone Solutions to Protect New Jersey from Unwanted Drone Activity

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As drones become increasingly prevalent, so do the risks associated with unauthorized drone activity. Whether it's protecting critical infrastructure, safeguarding private properties, or securing events, Fast Guard Service is stepping up to provide innovative solutions for combating the growing issue of drone threats in New Jersey and nationwide.

now offers state-of-the-art anti-drone services tailored to meet the unique challenges posed by unauthorized drones, including surveillance, trespassing, and potential safety hazards. Leveraging advanced technology and highly trained personnel, the company aims to protect clients from the risks posed by rogue drones.

Comprehensive Drone Detection and Mitigation Services

Fast Guard Service employs cutting-edge technology from leading anti-drone innovators, such as radar systems, RF (radio frequency) detectors, and optical tracking systems. These tools allow the company to:



Detect drones in real-time before they enter restricted airspace.

Identify the type of drone and assess its intent. Track the drone's location, flight path, and potential operator signals.

"Our mission is to provide a proactive and effective approach to drone threats," said Roderick Payne, President of Fast Guard Service. "By combining advanced detection systems with expert response teams, we're able to secure airspace and ensure peace of mind for our clients."

Neutralizing Threats Safely and Effectively

Fast Guard Service offers various solutions for neutralizing unauthorized drones:



RF Jamming Technology: Disrupts the communication link between drones and their operators, forcing them to land or return to their origin.

EMP and Advanced Countermeasures: Stops drones in their tracks with safe and effective electromagnetic interference. Interceptor Drones and Net Guns: Captures drones physically, ensuring minimal collateral damage and legal compliance.

These tools are deployed by trained professionals who operate within all federal and state regulations, ensuring safety and adherence to FAA guidelines.

Applications for Anti-Drone Services

Fast Guard Service's anti-drone solutions are ideal for a variety of situations, including:



Protecting VIPs and Private Estates: Safeguard privacy by neutralizing drones attempting unauthorized surveillance.

Event Security: Secure airspace over public and private events, preventing disruptions or safety hazards.

Corporate and Industrial Facilities: Protect sensitive sites from espionage or data breaches. Critical Infrastructure: Provide defense for airports, utilities, and government installations.

Collaboration with Authorities

Fast Guard Service works in partnership with local law enforcement and government agencies to ensure a coordinated response to drone threats. Detailed data collection and reporting allow the company to assist authorities in identifying operators and addressing future risks. Recently police in the area attempted to shoot a drone down with fire arms; at the writing of this story it wasn't t clear if the officers that shot were successful in their endeavors.

About Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service is a premier security provider specializing in comprehensive protection solutions for individuals, businesses, and public institutions across the United States. From traditional on-site security to advanced technological services like anti-drone defense, the company is dedicated to safeguarding clients with innovation, expertise, and professionalism. With a nationwide network of trained professionals and cutting-edge tools, Fast Guard Service is committed to delivering reliable, effective, and tailored security solutions. Learn more at .

