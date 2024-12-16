Twin attacks in western Niger result in deaths of 39 people

(MENAFN) This week, two separate attacks in Niger's western Tillabery region resulted in the deaths of 39 people, as confirmed by the Niger Armed Forces (FAN) on Saturday. The incidents took place in the localities of Kokorou and Libiri, with 18 people killed in Kokorou and 21 in Libiri. The FAN condemned the attacks, describing them as "terrible tragedies" in which "criminals, cornered by the incessant operations of the defense and security forces, cowardly attacked defenseless civilians."



The victims included many women and children, and the army expressed deep indignation over the events. The authorities conveyed their solidarity with the bereaved families and reaffirmed their commitment to taking all necessary actions to identify and neutralize the perpetrators of these heinous acts.



Libiri and Kokorou are located in the "three borders" region, where Niger shares borders with both Mali and Burkina Faso. This area has been increasingly plagued by insecurity in recent years, as various jihadist groups have escalated attacks, contributing to the growing instability in the region.



The attacks highlight the ongoing security challenges in the Tillabery region, which has become a focal point of violence due to the presence of militant groups operating across the borders of these three countries.

