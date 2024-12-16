Shooting during Christmas parade in US Louisiana leaves woman, child injured

(MENAFN) A shooting during a Christmas parade in downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night left a woman and a child injured. The gunfire erupted around 7:15 p.m. local time (0115 Sunday GMT) as hundreds of people were leaving the downtown area following the event. The sudden violence caused panic, with parade-goers scrambling to flee the scene, as reported by local outlet WAFB.



The Baton Rouge Police Department stated that at least 20 rounds were fired during the incident. Investigators believe the shooting was connected to an argument between individuals near the levee, who were not associated with the parade. This altercation escalated, leading to the gunfire that injured the innocent bystanders. The police have clarified that those involved in the shooting were not participants in the parade.



Among the victims was a woman, who was shot in the back while simply being in the vicinity of the incident. A child, who was running for safety, was struck by an all-terrain vehicle amidst the chaos. Fortunately, both the woman and the child’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening, though the trauma of the event remains significant for those involved.



As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and local authorities are continuing their investigation. The incident has raised concerns about public safety during large community events, especially those involving large crowds. Baton Rouge police are working to identify the individuals responsible for the attack and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

