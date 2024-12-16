Biden plots last-minute Ukraine weapons increase

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is preparing a significant increase in arms deliveries to Ukraine in the final weeks of President Joe Biden's tenure, according to a senior official speaking to CNN. The U.S. Department of Defense is set to move large quantities of weapons, including artillery rounds, rockets, armored vehicles, and other vital equipment, by January 20, when President-elect Donald assumes office.



Trump, who has repeatedly criticized Biden's handling of the Ukraine conflict, campaigned on a promise to resolve the hostilities “within 24 hours” but has yet to provide specific plans on how to achieve that goal. Despite the planned surge in U.S. military aid, the official emphasized that no American troops will be deployed in Ukraine, and the ongoing support will primarily involve transporting weapons via Europe.



National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is reportedly overseeing the effort to expedite the shipment of arms, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed to accelerate the process in November. The surge in weapons will be delivered via flights and sea vessels to ensure prompt arrival, with a $500 million weapons package authorized by Biden on Thursday, which includes air defense systems, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles.



This follows more than $174 billion in U.S. aid approved by Congress since the war began in February 2022. Trump has strongly criticized Biden's approval of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory using U.S.-supplied missiles, calling it a “very big mistake” and warning that such actions escalate the war. Moscow has also condemned the long-range strikes, viewing them as direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

