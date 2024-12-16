Possible healthcare CEO killer copycat gets detained in US

(MENAFN) A Florida woman, Briana Boston, has been arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting against an insurance company, using a slogan linked to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Boston, 42, was charged with making threats of after a phone call with Blue Cross Blue Shield, during which she reportedly became aggressive over her denied medical claim. When the representative reiterated the denial, she allegedly said, “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next.”



This phrase, which has made headlines recently, was found written on shell casings at the scene of Thompson's death in New York earlier this month. It references the controversial “delay, deny, defend” tactic some insurance companies are accused of using to avoid paying expensive claims. When questioned, Boston admitted to using the phrase, stating it was “in the news right now,” though she denied any intention to follow through on her threat.



Thompson was killed outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan on December 4 by a masked gunman, Luigi Mangione, who later was arrested. Mangione reportedly targeted Thompson over frustrations with how insurance companies treated his sick relative. The case has sparked outrage online, with many social media users sharing their own grievances with the healthcare system, while some have even expressed support for Thompson’s suspected killer.



Boston is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted, and remains in Polk County jail awaiting trial.

