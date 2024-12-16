Switzerland contemplates banning Nazi symbols

(MENAFN) Switzerland has announced plans to ban the public display of Nazi symbols, including the swastika and Hitler salute, in an effort to combat rising anti-Semitism. This new legislation, revealed on Friday by the Swiss government, aims to close a loophole that currently allows such symbols to be displayed as long as they don't actively promote Nazi ideology.



The law will target symbols associated with Adolf Hitler's regime, including modified versions like the numeric codes '18' and '88'. However, the context in which these symbols are displayed will be considered when determining their legality. Exceptions will be made for educational, artistic, journalistic, and scientific purposes, preserving freedom of expression rights. Religious symbols resembling Nazi imagery will also remain unaffected.



Under the proposed law, individuals who display these symbols illegally could face fines of 200 Swiss Francs ($224 or 213 euros). The government emphasized that racism and anti-Semitism have no place in a democratic society. The consultation period for the proposal will last until March 31, 2025.



The legislation responds to a marked rise in anti-Semitic incidents, which have escalated globally following the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Swiss government also noted a sharp increase in anti-Semitic acts within the French-speaking part of the country, with a 68% rise in such incidents recorded in 2023.



The new law will eventually be extended to include other extremist and hate-inciting symbols.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108997025