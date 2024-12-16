Iran’s state-owned mining development organization to create over 3,100 direct jobs

(MENAFN) Iran’s state-owned mining development organization, IMIDRO, has announced plans to create over 3,100 direct jobs through its upcoming mineral and mining industrial projects, according to a report by IRNA. The announcement highlights the organization’s commitment to fostering economic growth and boosting employment opportunities across the country, particularly in the mining and industrial sectors.



Mohammad Aghajanlou, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), revealed that 11 major projects are slated for inauguration, which will generate approximately 3,130 direct jobs and more than 8,600 indirect employment opportunities. The projects reflect substantial investment in Iran’s mining and industrial sectors, with total funding exceeding USD1.356 billion.



Among the flagship projects set to launch are the Mehdiabad Zinc Concentrate Plant, Neyriz and Sefid Dasht Steel Plants, and the Kahnooj Titanium Processing Facility. Other significant undertakings include the Sarmad Abrakouh Rolling Mill, ChadorMalu-Ghadir Pelletizing Plant, and several power generation projects, such as the Gohar Energy and ChadorMalu Combined Cycle Plants.



Additionally, key contributions from companies like the National Iranian Copper Industries Company and the Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company underscore the collaborative effort behind these projects. These initiatives are not only expected to address domestic industrial needs but also aim to position Iran as a competitive player in global markets for minerals and industrial products.

