Jordan-Bahrain Ties Exemplify A Model Of Arab Cooperation, Says Bahraini Envoy

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Jordan, Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, has underscored the robust and distinguished fraternal relations between Jordan and Bahrain, emphasizing the shared strategic vision that continues to guide their cooperation across various domains.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), marking Bahrain's National Day, which commemorates the founding of the modern state of Bahrain in 1783 and the ascension of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the throne, Ambassador Al Khalifa noted that the ties between Bahrain and Jordan have deep historical roots.He highlighted the ongoing efforts of the leaderships of both nations to build on this strong foundation, enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering mutual benefits.Ambassador Al Khalifa noted that Bahraini-Jordanian relations are stronger than ever, exemplifying the spirit of Arab unity and cooperation. He emphasized the constant dialogue and coordination between the two countries, which has positioned them as a model for regional collaboration.This ongoing alignment on critical regional and international issues, he said, is a testament to the close strategic partnership that both nations have cultivated over decades.The ambassador also recalled that the historical bond between Bahrain and Jordan was forged by the late Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and King Hussein, whose leadership laid the groundwork for the deep, fraternal ties between the two countries.He pointed out that this relationship continues to thrive under the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, alongside King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.The ambassador noted that regular, productive exchanges between the two countries' leaderships ensure that their ties remain strong and dynamic.Reflecting on Bahrain's National Day, the ambassador described it as a moment to celebrate his country's remarkable achievements and its commitment to values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.Additionally, he expressed pride in the resilience and loyalty of the Bahraini people to their leadership, noting that their dedication to their country and their leaders is a source of national pride.On the economic front, the envoy highlighted the steady growth of trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Bahrain and Jordan. He referenced the successful outcomes of the fifth session of the Jordanian-Bahraini Joint Higher Committee, held in Manama in January 2023, which saw the signing of several key agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.The ambassador particularly praised the Industrial Partnership Agreement, which includes Bahrain, Jordan, and other Arab nations, as a significant step toward deepening economic ties and creating new opportunities for growth.He also emphasized the growing volume of Bahraini investments in Jordan, particularly in real estate, tourism, medical tourism, and the financial sector. He noted that Bahrain ranks among the top Arab countries in terms of direct investments in Jordan, which reflects the confidence in Jordan's economy and investment climate.In light of the region's evolving geopolitical landscape, Ambassador Al Khalifa reiterated the importance of continued alignment between Bahrain and Jordan in addressing shared challenges.He emphasized the need for intensified consultations and coordination to unify Arab positions and confront regional challenges effectively, while also strengthening regional and international partnerships.Concluding his remarks, the envoy expressed deep admiration for Jordan's leadership and people, noting that the Bahraini-Jordanian relationship continues to grow stronger, thanks to the wisdom and vision of both countries' leaders. He also praised Jordan's efforts in supporting Bahraini citizens and facilitating their lives in Jordan, ensuring their well-being and ease of residence.Furthermore, he acknowledged the contributions of the Jordanian expatriate community in Bahrain, which plays a vital role in strengthening the cultural and economic ties between the two nations. He concluded by wishing both countries continued peace, stability, and prosperity.