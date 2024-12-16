Meteorology Department Expects Cold Weather, Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be slightly dusty at first, becoming relatively cold daytime with scattered clouds at times and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be slightly dusty with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times and a weak chance of rain, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at first.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, reaching to 26 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, reaching to 29 KT at first, reducing to 04 - 12 KT later.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times, while offshore will be 3 - 6 ft, rising to 9 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km. Offshore, will be 5 - 9 km.

