German opposition leader claims top EU politicians ignoring Scholz

(MENAFN) Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s opposition Christian Union (CDU), has sharply criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his isolation within the European Union. In a newsletter on Sunday, Merz claimed that EU leaders are increasingly avoiding Scholz, who he says either remains silent or delivers lectures rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue. Merz argued that the German government’s EU policy has been a “total failure,” leading to Scholz’s alienation on the continent.



Merz highlighted recent events to support his claims, pointing out that Scholz was absent from important discussions during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Poland, where Ukraine-related policies were addressed. He also noted that Scholz declined to attend the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, despite an invitation and the presence of prominent leaders such as Macron, US President-elect Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Merz suggested that Scholz’s lack of interest in EU affairs is damaging Germany’s relationship with its European neighbors. He warned that this growing indifference could become a serious obstacle to Berlin’s future influence within the EU. Merz also mentioned the potential for early elections in Germany, following the collapse of Scholz’s ruling coalition, and indicated that a snap election could occur as early as February 2024 if the current government loses a confidence vote.



On foreign policy, Merz advocated for a tougher approach toward Russia, including allowing Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons for strikes on Russian territory. This contrasts with Scholz’s cautious stance, particularly on the delivery of long-range missiles like the Taurus, which he has consistently ruled out.

