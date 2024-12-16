ABC News reaches settlements with US President-elect Donald Trump

(MENAFN) ABC News has reached a settlement with US President-elect Donald over a defamation lawsuit, agreeing to donate $15 million to a presidential foundation and museum set up by Trump. The network will also pay $1 million in fees to Trump's attorneys. The settlement follows remarks made by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, who, during a live broadcast on March 10, 2024, incorrectly stated that Trump had been found liable for raping columnist E. Jean Carroll.



The legal conflict stemmed from Stephanopoulos’ comment on ABC's This Week show, where he claimed Trump had been convicted of rape by a jury. Although a Manhattan jury had previously ruled in May 2023 that Trump was civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, the court found that the case did not meet the legal definition of rape as per New York Penal Law.



In addition to the financial settlement, ABC issued an editor's note expressing regret for the statements made by Stephanopoulos. The network emphasized its satisfaction with the resolution of the case.



Carroll had accused Trump of assaulting her in the mid-1990s, a claim Trump has consistently denied, calling it part of a politically motivated smear campaign against him.

