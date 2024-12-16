Blinken declares US in ‘direct contact’ with jihadists in Damascus

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that Washington is maintaining direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist group that played a major role in toppling Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. HTS, which was instrumental in capturing Damascus on December 8, forced Assad to flee to Russia.



HTS, initially formed from several jihadist factions including the Al-Nusra Front, an offshoot of al-Qaeda, is listed as a organization by the US, which has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani.



During a press conference in Aqaba, Jordan, Blinken acknowledged that the US has been in "direct contact" with HTS and other parties in the region. He emphasized that Washington hopes the new authorities in Syria will form an "inclusive and representative government" and respect the rights of all Syrians, particularly minorities and women. Blinken also stressed the importance of preventing a resurgence of ISIS and other terrorist groups, noting the critical role of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in this effort.



Al-Julani has attempted to present HTS as a more moderate entity, claiming to protect Syria's ethnic and religious minorities, including Christians and Kurds. However, videos have surfaced showing anti-Assad forces executing prisoners of war and civilians, raising questions about the group's conduct.

