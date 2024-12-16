Israel approves plan to increase Jewish population in Golan Heights

(MENAFN) Israel has approved a plan to significantly increase its Jewish population in the Golan Heights, a region it has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War. Prime emphasized that expanding settlements in the Golan is crucial for Israel’s security, especially in light of ongoing regional conflicts. Netanyahu’s office stated that “strengthening the Golan” is vital at this time, and Israel intends to continue its occupation, develop the region, and increase settlement.



Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 war and annexed it in 1981, a move that remains unrecognized internationally, except by the United States. Approximately 20,000 Jewish settlers live in the area, alongside a similar number of Syrian Druze. The settlements are widely regarded as illegal under international law.



Following the recent collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, Israel has increased its military presence in the Golan, sending troops into previously demilitarized zones and reinforcing its strategic hold on the region. Defense Minister Israel Katz defended this move as essential for Israel’s security, particularly in light of the new political dynamics in Syria. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out numerous airstrikes against Syrian military targets, aiming to prevent jihadi groups from taking advantage of the power vacuum left by Assad’s fall.

