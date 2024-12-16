Media reports US, UK air forces together attack Houthi targets in Yemen

(MENAFN) The US and UK air forces have carried out joint on several Houthi-linked targets in western Yemen, as reported by Al-Masirah TV, a broadcaster associated with the Houthi Ansar Allah movement. The strikes, which took place on Sunday, targeted the At-Tuhayta district in Yemen's Al-Hodeidah Governorate. While the report, confirmed by local security sources, did not provide details on casualties, it marked the first such raid since mid-November, when similar joint strikes hit the Saada and Amran governorates.



The Houthis, a Shia group that controls much of Yemen, have been engaging in attacks on Israel-linked commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October 2023. These actions are part of their response to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Initially targeting Israeli-linked ships, the Houthis expanded their strikes to US and UK vessels after airstrikes by American and British forces earlier this year. The group has also claimed responsibility for launching missiles at Western warships and even Israel, framing their actions as part of a broader campaign in solidarity with Palestinians.

