(MENAFN) The British Royal Navy's destroyer fleet has reached its lowest operational level in over a century, with only two of the six advanced Type 45 destroyers currently in service, according to The Telegraph. Four of the destroyers are undergoing extensive repairs or maintenance at Portsmouth, leaving the fleet critically underpowered. These Type 45 vessels, known for their anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities, have faced persistent technical issues, with one ship spending more time in the dock than in active duty since its commissioning 12 years ago.



The decline in the number of operational warships has raised alarms about the UK's national security. MPs have expressed concern that the country is becoming more vulnerable to sea and air threats. Defense committee member Mike Martin warned that with only two destroyers operational, the UK would struggle to defend key areas, including London.



In addition to the destroyer fleet, the Navy’s eight Type 23 frigates are also facing operational challenges, with only six currently active. This means the UK now has just eight out of 14 available destroyers and frigates, a far cry from the 800 ships in service at the peak of the Navy's power in 1945. The fleet's current state marks the lowest point since the launch of the destroyer program under Queen Victoria.



The UK Ministry of Defence recently acknowledged that the country is ill-prepared to fight a war on the scale of the Ukraine conflict, with officials warning that the British Army could run out of soldiers within six months to a year in the event of a major conflict. The army's active-duty personnel numbers have dropped to just over 73,000, the lowest since 1823, despite the UK’s population growth from 20 million to 67 million over that time.

