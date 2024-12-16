Bahrain's non-oil shipments amount for October reaches USD833M

(MENAFN) The overall amount of non-oil shipments (National Origin) in Bahrain for October dropped by 9 percent to become BD316 million (USD833 million) from past year's number of BD349 million (USD920 million), based on the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia placed top in the importers' list followed by the US and UAE with unwrought aluminum alloys ranking the major export good, said iGA in its October 2024 Foreign Trade report, which includes information on Trade Balance, Imports, general origin Exports and Re-exports.



The main 10 nations in shipments (National Origin) contributed to 75 percent of the shipments (National Origin) amount.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia marked first between nations for the non-oil brought ins from Bahrain amounting to BD69 million (22 percent) followed by the US with BD40 million (13 percent) and UAE with BD31 million (10 percent).



Unwrought aluminum alloys ranked on top of the list of Bahrain's shipments for October worth BD94 million (30 percent) followed by agglomerated strong ores and concentrates alloyed with an amount ofBD40 million (13 percent) and unwrought aluminum not alloyed with BD20 million (6 percent).

