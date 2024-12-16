Salmonella Testing Global Market To Reach $3.57 Billion By 2028 With Notable Growth Of 7.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salmonella Testing Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The salmonella testing market has seen a substantial growth in recent years, strengthening from $2.45 billion in 2023 to a forecasted $2.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This significant growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of the food supply chain, the rise of international food trade, increasing demand for safer food products, rapid urbanization, growing prevalence of salmonella outbreaks, and rise in the use of novel food ingredients.

What is the Projected Growth Rate and Market Size of The Global Salmonella Testing Market?

Looking forward, the salmonella testing market size is expected to see strong growth, escalating to $3.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer awareness, increasing production and consumption of processed and packaged foods, rising incidences of foodborne illness, and burgeoning concerns over food safety. The drivers of this growth also include growing research and development activities, technological advancements, rapid testing technologies, whole-genome sequencing, on-site testing, and data analytics.

What is Driving the Growth of the Salmonella Testing Market?

One of the significant growth drivers of the salmonella testing market is the increasing incidence of foodborne illness, which is expected to propel the growth of the market in the ensuing years. Foodborne illness is a frequent disease caused by consuming food or beverages contaminated with harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemicals, typically resulting in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. The rising incidence of foodborne illnesses can be traced back to factors including improper food handling, inadequate cooking, poor hygiene, cross-contamination, contaminated water, undercooked meat, and improper storage. Salmonella testing aids in preventing foodborne illness by detecting the presence of salmonella bacteria in food and environmental samples, ensuring food safety, and reducing the risk of illness from contaminated products.

Who are the Major Players in the Salmonella Testing Market?

The major companies operating in the salmonella testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Eurofins Scientific SE, Hologic Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, DiaSorin SpA, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Hardy Diagnostics, Romer Labs, R-Biopharm AG, CTK Biotech Inc., Biomerica Inc., and Vitrosens Biotechnology.

Which Are the Emerging Trends in the Salmonella Testing Market?

Key industry players are focusing on developing innovative products, such as molecular diagnostic assays, to enhance the accuracy and speed of detecting salmonella bacteria in food and environmental samples. These diagnostic assays are advanced testing methods that can detect specific genetic material or biomarkers associated with pathogens such as Salmonella, leveraging techniques such as polymerase chain reaction PCR to precisely and rapidly detect contaminants.

How is the Global Salmonella Testing Market Segmented?

The salmonella testing market is segmented as follows:

1 By Testing Method: Culture-Based Methods, Molecular-Based Methods, Immunoassays

2 By Sample Type: Food, Water, Environmental Surfaces

3 By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Food Safety Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics

4 By End-User: Food Producers And Manufacturers, Contract Testing Laboratories, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Other End Users

What is the Regional Spread of the Salmonella Testing Market?

North America was the largest region in the global salmonella testing market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

