Anaakhtar Concludes Pilot Program With Modern Montessori School

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A new chapter in education innovation began today as AnaAkhtar , the pioneering for social, emotional, and behavioral development, celebrated the successful conclusion of its pilot program in partnership with Modern Montessori School.

In a heartwarming ceremony held at the school, AnaAkhtar showcased its unique ability to connect students, parents, and counselors in a way that redefines traditional learning. The event spotlighted the onboarding journey of the platform's very first users-students, parents, and counselors-highlighting how AnaAkhtar creates a seamless and user-friendly experience designed to engage and empower.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the feedback and testimonials shared by participants. As the first group to experience AnaAkhtar, students, parents, and counselors reflected on how the platform's tools enhanced communication, built stronger relationships, and supported proactive growth. Their stories emphasized the simplicity and effectiveness of AnaAkhtar's design in addressing behavioral and emotional development needs.





Speaking to an audience of educators, families, and students, Ms. Eman Otaibi, the creator and founder of AnaAkhtar, expressed her gratitude to those who believed in and supported the vision of the platform.

“Today is not just a celebration of the end of a pilot; it's the beginning of a journey to reshape how we connect and grow together. AnaAkhtar wouldn't be where it is today without the dedication of Modern Montessori School, the belief of parents and counselors, and the extraordinary efforts of the AnaAkhtar team,” Ms. Otaibi remarked during her speech.

The pilot program demonstrated AnaAkhtar's ability to foster stronger connections and simplify the way students, parents, and counselors collaborate, setting a foundation for future growth and expansion.

The success of the pilot marks a key milestone in AnaAkhtar's journey toward regional expansion. As the platform prepares to launch on a larger scale, its mission remains clear: to enhance behavioral, social, and emotional development in schools across the MENA region through modern tools, engaging activities, and meaningful connections.

AnaAkhtar's partnership with Modern Montessori School has set the foundation for this vision, showcasing how innovative approaches can create user-friendly solutions that empower future generations.

“This is just the beginning. Together, we are redefining education-one connection at a time.”, Ms. Otaibi concluded