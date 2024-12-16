Nephrocare India Celebrates Its Third Anniversary By Organizing A Walkathon And Spread Awareness For Better Kidney Care

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 15th December, 2024: Nephrocare India proudly completes three years of its thriving existence today. Regular 30 minutes of brisk walking keeps the kidneys healthy and keeping this in mind we organized 'Walk for Health, Walk for your Kidneys' – A walkathon which was arranged with about 400 participants along with celebrities who matched their steps to spread the idea of this healthy practice. The walk started from Nephrocare and ended at Hotel Golden Tulip. The event was followed by tea and a message from beloved director, Dr. Pratim Sengupta. The event was attended by several eminent personalities: Dr. Pratim Sengupta, Founder & Director of Nephro Care; Mr. Ram Krishna Jaiswal, Consulate of Maldives; Mr. Arindam Sil, Actor & Movie Director; Ms. Piyali Basak, Mountaineer; Mr. Ashish Mittal, Director, Golden Tulip Hotel and many other eminent personalities. The event was managed by Map5 Events.



Speaking to the media, Nephrologist, Dr. Pratim Sengupta, Founder & Director of Nephro Care said,“Today is our third anniversary, we have completed three successful years working towards prevention of kidney disease and its treatment. When a person counters metabolic disorders then the treatment takes a lot of time, effort and money. For a country like India, which is resource-constrained, prevention is better than cure works best and that is the mantra for us at Nephrocare. Lifestyle disease is one of the biggest causes of several health issues and it can only be cured or reverted by lifestyle changes. We, at Nephrocare, firmly believe 30 minutes of brisk walking everyday can solve a lot of our health problems. Today on this second anniversary of Nephrocare India, we want to highlight our commitment towards ensuring kidney health by expanding our presence across the country and setting up 300 comprehensive and holistic kidney care units to touch close to one million lives in the coming years.”



Nephrocare treats patients in a unique way, and its mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care at affordable cost. All diagnosis and treatment decisions are based on pathology and laboratory reporting added with much logical inference, considering the human body with all its functionality in linear understandable fashion as everyone has their own challenges. Every being has a Physical Body coupled with a Mental Body & Spiritual Body with an infinite Energy Body. Our laboratory investigation gives us information about our physical ailments, but a significant component of any diseased state exists in other three forms of our existence. Reaching that domain is often neglected or mostly overlooked sticking to textbook definition of treatments.



“At Nephro Care India we analyze all these aspects of the disease scientifically and provide holistic medical care to the patient. For whosoever visiting Nephro Care India, it's our policy that all doctors and caregivers treat individuals as a family member and do all that they would for someone they love with all their heart”.



The advanced renal care institute, which was founded by the renowned nephrologist, Bharat Jyoti Awardee, Dr Pratim Sengupta, also launched a Mascot last year–“Mr Nephrocare” on the occasion, to create a connect with common people and spread awareness about various aspects of kidney health, the need to focus on kidney care, the importance of undertaking routine tests for early detection of anomalies and going in for holistic treatment to address any issues pertaining to the kidney. The Mascot visited various key places in the city during the course of the day to spread awareness around kidney health.



Nephrocare: A comprehensive and compassionate kidney care Institute: Nephro Care India Pvt. Ltd is one of the most esteemed health care institutions focused on caring for the most intensive kidney disease patients, had been established in the month of December 2021, by eminent and noteworthy Nephrologist Dr. Pratim Sengupta.



Kidney disease: A silent epidemic: Kidney disease is a silent epidemic and India is contributing the highest numbers of renal failure patients in the world. 1 out of 11 Indians may be a victim of renal failure. Diabetes and hypertension are the leading cause of renal failure. 30 % of patients suffering from diabetes will develop chronic renal failure in later phases of their life. Painkiller abuse is the 3rd most important cause of renal failure in India. The disease is silent in its initial stages but symptoms surface only when 70% of kidney function is compromised. More than 2 lakh people add to the list of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) every year, requiring dialysis support to sustain life. There are limited resources available to combat such a huge number of renal failure cases annually. It is estimated that for roughly every 72,000 renal failure patients there is one specialized doctor to serve them which is literally impossible. Renal transplantation units and dialysis centers are also not surplus to handle the situation. Prevention, early detection, and the creation of comprehensive renal care facilities across India are the only effective ways to combat this silent epidemic where NephroCare aims daily to set its mark one day at a time.



This year we got listed in SME IPO on 5th July and commenced our new Multi Specialty Hospital (Vivacity Multispecialty Hospital) at Madhyamgram from 15th July.



Nephrocare provides holistic care to anyone suffering from kidney/ related disorder through a team of experts composed of:





Team of Accomplished nephrologistTrained renal Dietician and nutrition expertsRenal and life style counsellorsPhysical trainer and experts from Mantra Life Style Health ClubEmotional and psychological support teamYoga Expert

