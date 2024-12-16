Georgia's fresh leader stated EU membership should maintain general beliefs

(MENAFN) Georgia's recently elected leader revealed his nation’s willingness to be part of the European Union but highlighted that this should be completed while maintaining general beliefs.



In a dialogue Sunday with Imedi TV, Mikheil Kavelashvili talked about the ties between Georgia and the European Union.



Kavelashvili further discussed the current protests as a reaction to Premier Irakli Kobakhidze's conclusion in the previous month to interrupt Georgia's EU accession discussions for more than three years.



Protecting Kobakhidze’s conclusion, he noted that Tbilisi has not halted Georgia’s EU incorporation procedure but is only asking for bilateral respect from the bloc.



Kavelashvili blamed the EU of approving such conclusions against Tbilisi and implementing double values.



He asked for a strategy based on bilateral respect and transparency.



"We have outlined a clear, long-term plan regarding the European Union. We consistently uphold this plan and keep the public informed," he stated, adding "Of course, we declare our ambition to become an EU member."



"This is the state's declared will, and we all agree on this."



"However, we also have national interests, which do not harm the EU. This is our natural stance, and we will not abandon it," he also noted.

MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108996051