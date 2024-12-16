(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) King Abdullah Medical City Makkah streamlines its operations by adopting InterSystems TrakCare MEUI

Successful digital transformation requires comprehensive user adoption, and the InterSystems TrakCare mobile enabled user interface (MEUI) is a key component to scaling adoption by extending device and care-setting choice with intuitive ease of use.

InterSystems, a creative data provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, is pleased to share that King Abdullah Medical City Makkah (KAMC-Makkah) has upgraded its Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to the latest version of InterSystems TrakCare® unified health information system.





KAMC-Makkah is one of the leading healthcare facilities under the Ministry of Health, providing advanced tertiary care services across a range of specialties, including Cardiology, Oncology, Specialised Surgeries, Neuroscience, and other Centers of excellence. It is a referral center for complex medical cases and caters to patients from across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The EMR upgrade is a major milestone in the hospital's digital health transformation journey- that enhances patient care and streamlines their operations. Without comprehensive user adoption digital health transformations fail. The latest, easy-to-use TrakCare interface adds to the user's choice of device and care-setting to further support the delivery of the highest levels of patient-focused, quality, and safety outcomes. Using a unified EMR ensures information captured once is available immediately to cross-departmental authorized users to avoid data silos.

The upgrade included new integrations to third-party computing solutions along with interoperability to the National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services (NPHIES). InterSystems was one of the first multinational digital health companies certified as NPHIES compliant for insurance services in Saudi Arabia. NPHIES is a unified electronic services platform launched by the Cooperative Health Insurance Council (CCHI) and the National Center for Health Information (NHIC) and led by the SEHATI company with the aim to transform the health care sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by using the latest technologies to enhance the level and quality of health services in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The upgrade was smoothly executed thanks to the collaborative efforts of KAMC-Makkah's multidisciplinary teams, which engaged stakeholders, communicated leadership vision for next-generation care services, and implemented a robust user training program in close partnership with the InterSystems implementation team.

“My sincere thanks to the dedicated teams at KAMC-Makkah for their collaboration and hard work,” said Ali Abi Raad, Managing Director, Middle East, India, and South Africa, InterSystems.“Their leadership vision, stakeholder engagement, partnership values, and commitment to best practice smoothed the path and secured the successful upgrade.”

User access TrakCare from popular web-browsers from any secure device anytime and anywhere, and the Mobile Enabled User Interface (MEUI) extends the accessibility and convenience of the interface with intuitive screen designs that support timely data collection and treatment for faster patient recovery. The consistent view across devices simplifies navigation and use, new user learning process, improving their efficiency and the facilities overall data quality and decision-making.

“We are proud of our significant achievement, made possible by the dedicated efforts of our multidisciplinary teams at KAMC-Makkah, in partnership with Intersystem. By adopting Intersystem TrakCare MEUI, we are confident in our ability to elevate patient care and enhance the efficiency of our healthcare providers. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the ongoing healthcare transformation.” Said Dr. Abdullah Alzahrani, CEO of King Abdullah Medical City Makkah.

