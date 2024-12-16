National Day/Minister Of Environment: National Day Symbolizes National Unity And Wise Leadership Of Modern State

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie said that commemorating the founding of the State of Qatar by Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani holds deep significance for all those living on its soil, with the founder symbolizing unity, sacrifice, and wise leadership for a modern, sovereign state, built on principles of dignity and national pride.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the Qatar National Day, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and the Qatari people, praying for many more years of prosperity, security, and stability, and for the State of Qatar continued advancements on all fronts.

His Excellency said that the National Day is an occasion to solidify citizens' sense of loyalty and unity, in addition to expressing pride in the national identity and heritage.

His Excellency described the Qatar National Day as a moment to affirm unity, cohesion, and solidarity; the principles on which the state was founded and have remained a constant through the ages.

HE Minister Al Subaie pointed out that the State of Qatar has continued to achieve success after the other in various fields; the economy, health, education, research, the environment, institutional governance, and community development, all the while providing the means and infrastructure needed to achieve Qatar's national vision and fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

HE the Minister said that through overseeing and implementing the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, the State of Qatar has made significant progress over the past year in relation to the National Action Plan for Climate Change 2030, which sets national climate goals to enhance resilience through the implementation of over 35 initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, in addition to overseeing 300 adaptation measures to control or reduce the impacts of climate change, not to mention the completion of the final phase of the factory emission monitoring system and the launch of many green initiatives promoting technological innovation in protecting the environment and improving quality of life.

HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change added that the national biodiversity strategy seeks to preserve endangered species by supporting projects such as the breeding of the Endangered Houbara bustard, regulating the hunting season of certain birds and wildlife, restoring coral reefs, and completing the rehabilitation of 38 nurseries across the country, as part of the Qatari mainland rehabilitation project and preserving mangrove forests.

His Excellency noted that the Ministry launched a project to build a national integrated air quality monitoring network, comprising 41 monitoring stations across the country, as well as establishing an environmental data monitoring and analysis unit, a public platform on the non-ionizing radiation emanating from electrical devices and communication networks, with 60 fixed stations and 15 mobile radiation level detection devices working around the clock to ensure that radiation remains within safe limits in accordance to international standards.

Regarding support for innovation and research, HE the Minister said that the ministry is committed to achieving sustainability and supporting innovative solutions to curb climate challenges threatening water and food security.

His Excellency noted that the ministry launched a national research program focused on the environment and climate change in collaboration with the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council, in addition to signing agreements with Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and University of Doha for Science and Technology to support environmental research, combat climate change, encourage the development of industrial cities, green transportation, and the use of clean energy.

When it comes to environmental awareness, HE the Minister stated that the ministry continues to launch awareness campaigns targeting the youth to promote environmental sustainability and focusing on preserving natural resources and biodiversity, in addition to holding projects to rehabilitate natural environments, establish new nature reserves, and strengthen efforts to protect endangered species.

His Excellency emphasized that the ministry is combating climate change through the implementation of the National Action Plan for Climate Change 2030, which set a goal of a 25 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, through adopting low-carbon technologies, increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, improving air quality, preserving marine resources, promoting sustainable land use, encouraging research and innovation, raising environmental awareness, and fostering partnerships with international organizations to support climate resilience, plan for green growth projects, and circular economies, as well as actively participating in international conferences on climate change and environmental issues.

In conclusion, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate reiterated the State of Qatars commitment to international cooperation in environmental protection, emissions reduction, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and disaster risk reduction.

His Excellency said that through these goals, the ministry seeks to achieve a balance between sustainable economic development and environmental protection in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

