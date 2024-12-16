Frost Risk As Cold Weather Persists Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience relatively cold weather on Monday and Tuesday across most regions, while areas in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy slightly warmer conditions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD). High-altitude clouds are expected, with moderate southeasterly winds prevailing.The JMD has issued a warning about the potential formation of frost during late-night hours over southern mountainous regions, as well as parts of the desert and plains. Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution.A slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The weather will be mild in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively warm conditions. High-altitude clouds will persist, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Temperatures today are expected to range between 17 C and 4 C in East Amman, and between 15 C and 2 C in West Amman. In the northern highlands, they will vary from 12 C to 2 C, while in the Sharah Mountains, they are forecasted between 13 C and 1 C. Warmer conditions are anticipated in the Dead Sea, with temperatures ranging from 23 C to 13 C, and in Aqaba, where they will be between 24 C and 12 C.