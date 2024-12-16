Swimming Pool Market Size To Increase By USD 7.44 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Market Segmentation By Revenue, End-User, Geography - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

swimming pool size is estimated to grow by USD 7.44 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Global swimming pool market 2024-2028

1.1 Construction 1.2 Equipment



2.1 Residential 2.2 Commercial



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global swimming pool market's construction segment experiences growth, driven by residential and commercial sectors. In residential areas, homeowners invest in custom pool designs to boost property value and lifestyle. Collaboration with homeowners includes size, shape, water features, lighting, and landscaping preferences. Modern trends favor multifunctional pools. Commercial pool construction caters to safety, durability, and brand aesthetics in hospitality, leisure, and wellness industries. Innovative designs attract customers in hotels, resorts, fitness centers, and aquatic facilities. Water parks, theme parks, and public swimming complexes seek unique experiences through cutting-edge pool designs. The construction of new buildings with amenities like swimming pools and gyms fuels market growth.

Analyst Review

The Swimming Pool Market has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for better lifestyle amenities in both residential and commercial sectors. Residential pools continue to be popular, with options including PVC plastic, fiberglass, and concrete. In urbanization projects, commercial pools have become a dominant position, often found in wellness centers and hotels. Raw materials such as galvanized steel, metal, and polyurethane foam are essential for infrastructure construction. Swimming pool equipment manufacturers like Finish Thompson, Hayward Pool, Valterra Products, Confer Plastics, Therm Products, Aladdin Equipment, Pentair, SunRunner Pool, and Pleatco provide solutions for filtration, heating, and pool covers. The market's growth may face challenges during economic slowdowns but remains a significant sector for luxurious residential and commercial structures.

Market Overview

The swimming pool market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of swimming pools and related accessories. Components include filters, pumps, heating systems, pool covers, and cleaning equipment. The market is driven by increasing consumer demand for home pools, growing tourism industry, and rising health consciousness. Pool materials range from concrete to fiberglass and vinyl liners. Smart pool technologies, such as automation and energy efficiency, are gaining popularity. The market is segmented by pool type, material, and geography. Regions with high demand include North America and Europe due to their large populations and favorable climates. The market is expected to grow steadily due to these factors and increasing disposable income.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

