Qatar Airways To Resume Daily Flights To Canberra

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Australian capital will be the sixth gateway in Australia for the airlines, enhancing connectivity and options for business, leisure and sector customers

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is set to re-launch daily flights to Canberra, the capital city of Australia, driving connectivity and increased competition for the benefit of Canberrans and Australian customers.

The daily flights to Canberra will operate via Melbourne to the airline's hub, Hamad International Airport, in Doha, which has consistently been voted the World's Best Airport, as well as offering travellers a world-class stopover experience with seamless connections to more than 170 destinations across the Qatar Airways global network.

The flights, commencing in December 2025, will be operated by Boeing 777 aircraft, featuring the airline's award-winning Q-suite Business Class cabin and complimentary high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for all passengers.

Qatar Airways ceased operations to Canberra during the global pandemic, making this announcement a significant milestone for the airline as it reconnects to the city, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and the surrounding regions.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“We are delighted to be able to serve Canberra once again. The nation's capital, the political heart of Australia, rightly expects to be served by a range of international airlines, and I am proud that we are able to play our part in that. Whether travelling for business, government services or leisure, our commitment to Australia, and to Canberra, is one that we know will bring much needed healthy competition to the market and greater choice for passengers.”

Canberra Airport CEO, Stephen Byron, highlighted the significance of the recommencement of services, highlighting its importance for the region.“The return of Qatar Airways marks an exciting and pivotal moment for Canberra and our surrounding regions. This service not only provides over a million residents access to a global network spanning more than 170 destinations but also invites the world to rediscover Canberra's unique cultural, educational, and tourism offerings," he said.

“We believe that providing a greater choice of carriers and destinations not only makes prices more competitive but also opens up boundless opportunities for our community, connecting our city to the rest of the world.

“These opportunities are not just about enhancing connectivity; they're about strengthening business connections, driving economic development, and creating jobs, as well as fostering tourism and attracting international students to our vibrant city.”

ACT Chief Minister, Andrew Barr said the announcement that Qatar will resume international flights out of Canberra (via Melbourne) is great news going into a big five years for tourism.

He said:“It's a timely boost to our local tourism industry with aviation access being the biggest driver to growth in the sector and it's great news for Canberrans wanting to travel overseas, particularly to Europe, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.”

“Qatar Airways' return will benefit the whole Canberra region, providing tourism, trade, investment and a range of business opportunities. It will also make an important contribution towards the Government's goal of growing our tourism economy to AU$5 billion in visitor expenditure by 2030.”

The announcement comes on top of the launch of sales of Virgin Australia's new services from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne (Melbourne flights will be on sale on January 2025 and will commence in December 2025) to over 100 destinations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, operated on Qatar Airways aircraft.

The Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia partnership, pending final regulatory approval, positions Virgin Australia to strongly compete in the international travel market, delivering increased competition, improved connectivity, and enhanced customer choice.

This announcement is another example of the increased benefits of the partnership. Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Virgin Australia's Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty members will have maximised earning and redemption opportunities on the Canberra services, and eligible passengers will also enjoy reciprocal lounge benefits.

Qatar Airways is continuing to work closely with Virgin Australia to progress the remaining regulatory approvals on the proposed partnership.

The flights are on sale now.