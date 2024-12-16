Warns from environmental crises as result of accident involving two Russian tankers

(MENAFN) The global environmental institution Greenpeace has informed of an environmental crises in the Black Sea after the accident involving two Russian transporters, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, in the Kerch Strait.



In accordance with Ukrinform, this was reported in the organization's press release.



“Any oil or petrochemical spill in these waters has the potential to be serious. It is likely to be driven by prevailing wind and currents (moving now to the North-East) and in the current weather conditions is likely to be extremely difficult to contain. If it is driven ashore, then it will cause fouling of the shoreline which will be extremely difficult to clean up. Any environmental impact will depend on the type of oil spilled. Heavy residual fuel oils will tend to cause more visible damage than refined fractions and marine gas oil which will tend to disperse and break up quite rapidly. Given the potential for significant environmental impacts the focus should, after rescuing crew, be to try and minimize any further spillage if possible. If the ships sink, then there is the potential for releases of oil and petrochemicals over a longer time span,” – says Dr. Paul Johnston, Chief of Greenpeace Research Laboratories, located at the University of Exeter in the UK.



