President-Elect Kavelashvili Says EU Accession Makes No Sense For Georgia By Abandoning Its Values

12/16/2024 12:10:03 AM
"It makes no sense for Georgia to join any organization while
abandoning its values and traditions."
Azernews reports that this was stated by the President-elect of
Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, in an interview with Imedi TV
channel.
According to him, the Georgian authorities are open to
discussions on any issue, but there is no reciprocal desire from
the West to hold discussions, only criticism.
"If we didn't have our values and character, our culture, our
language, our beliefs, our homeland defense, what would be the
point of joining any organization? We want to be a member of the
European Union as we are, we are not giving up on integration."
Mikheil Kavelashvili also assessed the conflict between the
country's current President Salome Zurabishvili and the government.
He noted that if Zurabishvili did not agree with the government's
policies, she should have resigned.
