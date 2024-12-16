“I want justice, not revenge,” states Syrian torture survivor

(MENAFN) Ahmed Hilmi, a Syrian human rights activist and survivor of the Baath government’s jails, is demanding integrity for thousands of individuals exposed to systematic torturing and murdering.



He stated, “I want justice, not revenge,” who suffered three years in the government’s detention centers and borne testimony to the horrors committed against captives during Syria's civil conflict.



The fall of the through the weekend and the opposition’s take control in Syria caused the freedom of anti-regime captives held in Sednaya and other detention centers.



Hilmi, a civil engineering student in Damascus when demonstrations started in 2011, became a target following joining the protests .



“One day, on my way to class, I was abducted by regime forces,” he stated to Anadolu. “I looked at the sky to say ‘goodbye,’ because I thought it might be the last time I’d see it.” Five months following that, he was moved to a state jail, where he was authorized a visit from his mother.



