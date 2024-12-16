Jordan’s King says guaranteeing Syria’s peace enhances local steadiness

(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah the Second highlighted on Friday that ensuring Syria’s security deepens the area’s complete steadiness and commended synchronized global attempts to accomplish this target.



King Abdullah expressed these comments throughout a phone conversation with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in which both officials addressed "regional updates, particularly the situation in Syria," based a Jordanian Royal Court statement.



He made it obvious that "ensuring Syria's security and stability will reinforce security and stability across the region," concentrating on the "necessity of coordinating international efforts in this regard."



Authoritarian Bashar Assad, who led Syria with a hard fist for approximately 25 years, escaped to Russia a week ago following anti-regime troops took charge of Damascus. The overthrow came following Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) soldiers seized major towns in a sudden attacking that continued less than a couple of weeks.



The Jordanian King also noted that “the first step to de-escalating tensions in the region is an immediate halt to Israel’s war on Gaza.”



In this context, he asked for “doubling humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and ensuring its delivery without obstruction or delay.”



Both officials also highlighted “the importance of ongoing efforts to ensure the success of the cease-fire in Lebanon.”

