Israel Closes Its Embassy Withdrawing Diplomatic Corps From Ireland
Date
12/16/2024 12:10:03 AM
Israel says it will close its embassy in Dublin, blaming "the
extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government." Ireland has
been critical of Israel's military offensive in Gaza.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement on
Sunday that the country's Dublin embassy would be closed, citing
the "actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against
Israel."
Ireland has also been among the foremost European critics of
Israel's response to the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas that
sparked the country's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Recall that the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel erupted on
October 7, 2023. As a result, Israel's retaliatory offensive has
killed almost 45,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run
Health Ministry, and caused widespread destruction across the
besieged territory.
