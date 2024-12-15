CRA's Milestones Meet Needs Of Major Domestic, Global Events: President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) president Ahmad Abdulla al-Muslemani has said that the CRA has proven over the past decade its capability of managing and monitoring of spectrum usage in Qatar in full compliance with frameworks.

This is particularly evident, he said, across critical sectors such as telecommunications, security, as well as in the oil and gas, aviation, maritime navigation, and other essential industries.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Muslemani underlined that the CRA enhances its position as the responsible entity for this resource by issuing regulations and regulatory tools, granting licences, permits, and approvals for the optimal use of the radio spectrum.

He emphasised that the CRA has worked tirelessly to monitor and oversee the use of the spectrum, ensuring its optimal utilisation, underscoring its crucial and central role in maintaining the sustainability and security of communications in Qatar.

Al-Muslemani said that the CRA has cemented its reputation with achievements in meeting the requirements of major local and international events hosted by the country, including the landmark event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in addition to playing a key role during these events, ensuring the frequency plans and management were in place to enable all stakeholders to use and operate various radio applications, equipment, and broadcasting systems as required, without interruption due to any radio interference.

He said that in recent years the CRA has achieved significant milestones in fostering productive international co-operation in the area of spectrum management and monitoring, through the signing of agreements with countries such as Turkiye, Morocco, the Gambia, Somalia, Korea and Romania.

Al-Muslemani added that over the past 10 years, the CRA has played a pivotal role in ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of telecommunications networks and services in Qatar, particularly through the management of numbering, the cornerstone of building a communications system that meets users' needs and supports economic growth.

He stated that the CRA issued the national numbering plan, along with other relevant regulations, and worked on the allocation and distribution of numbers used in all telecommunications services or for any other numbering-related purposes, in addition to allocating about 11mn mobile phone numbers and around 2mn landline numbers to the telecommunications companies.

Additionally, it supported innovation and development in the telecommunications sector, allocating 300,000 numbers for Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Over the past decade, al-Muslemani said, the CRA has dedicated its resources to advancing the digital community in the country and worked on expanding Qatar's digital presence on the global stage, strengthening the foundations of digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity levels.

He said that this has been achieved through a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging institutions and individuals to adopt the use of Qatari Internet domain names, thereby emphasising its role in supporting innovation and technological advancement in line with the CRA's aspirations, and contributing to the country's ambitions to lead globally in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).

