Heavy Rain Alert In TN Coastal Districts

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) The weather department has predicted heavy rain in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu starting Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to become more pronounced and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two days, bringing rainfall from Tuesday.

The low-pressure area is expected to form under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas, including the southeast Bay of Bengal, the weather department said.

The RMC forecast heavy rain at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts, along with the Karaikal area.

The weather department also predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts, as well as Puducherry.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain is likely to happen across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations, according to the RMC.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, as well as Puducherry.

The RMC also predicted rain at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts.

During the ongoing northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall, with 447 mm against the average of 393 mm.

Chennai has received 845 mm, which is 16 per cent above average, while Coimbatore recorded a significant 47 per cent increase in rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea, and those already at sea have been urged to return to shore immediately.

This alert follows the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which impacted Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1.

Cyclone Fengal brought intense rains to Tamil Nadu, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone and associated rains resulted in the loss of 12 lives and inundated 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, causing significant losses to farmers. Infrastructure damage from Cyclone Fengal was extensive, including 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, 997 transformers, 9,576 km of roads, 1,847 culverts, 417 tanks, numerous houses and huts were also damaged.

Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts recorded over 50 cm of rainfall in a single day, equivalent to an entire season's average.

This led to severe flooding and extensive crop damage. The Tamil Nadu government reported that 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were affected by the disaster.

In the aftermath, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Rs 2,000 crore as interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund. The state government submitted an initial damage assessment report, estimating a need for Rs 2,475 crore for relief and reconstruction. The central government sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief for the affected regions.