Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Synergize Efforts To Enhance Trade Links Via Middle Corridor

Nazrin Abdul
The Trans-Caspian International transport Route, also known as
the Middle Corridor, is rapidly emerging as a central axis for
trade between Asia and Europe. A recent announcement from
Kazakhstan underscores the growing importance of the corridor, with
Kazakhstan's“Semurg Invest” LLC planning to deploy an additional
cargo ship between the port of Kurik and the ports of Azerbaijan.
This is just one of many developments that showcase how the Middle
Corridor, with Azerbaijan at its heart, is becoming an increasingly
vital trade route linking the two continents.
Azerbaijan's strategic role in the Middle
Corridor
Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in the success of the Middle
Corridor. Its location, strategically positioned at the crossroads
of Europe and Asia, makes it the key transit hub for cargo passing
through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and into Europe.
Azerbaijan's infrastructure, particularly its seaports in Baku and
Kurik, along with its strong logistical connections, are crucial to
the functioning of the Middle Corridor.
One of the key developments in this regard is the continued
expansion of Azerbaijan's maritime and port infrastructure. Nurjan
Marabayev, General Director of“Semurg Invest” LLC, recently
confirmed that Kazakhstan will add a new cargo ship to the route
connecting Kurik port with Azerbaijan's ports. This new vessel,
capable of carrying 240,000 tons of export cargo annually, will
further cement Azerbaijan's role as the main gateway for trade
between Central Asia and Europe.
Kazakhstan's contribution to strengthening the
Corridor
While Azerbaijan is central to the Middle Corridor's operations,
Kazakhstan is also making significant strides to enhance its
maritime capabilities. Kazakhstan's“Semurg Invest” is adding a dry
cargo ship with a capacity of 7,400 tons, which will be mobilized
between the Kurik and Azerbaijan ports. The ship is expected to
reach Kurik port by December 20. Marabayev noted that Kazakhstan is
also working to expand its merchant fleet, with plans to add up to
six vessels in the coming years.
This effort to boost maritime logistics is part of Kazakhstan's
broader strategy to modernize its navy and develop more reliable
and efficient cargo transport routes, particularly in the face of
growing demand for the Middle Corridor. By strengthening its naval
capacity, Kazakhstan aims to complement Azerbaijan's key role in
making the Middle Corridor a more robust trade route.
Surge in cargo volumes and strategic
developments
The Middle Corridor's significance continues to grow, as
evidenced by the latest data on cargo volume. In the first ten
months of 2024, the volume of cargo transported via the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by 68%.
Container shipments alone surged by 2.7 times compared to the
previous year. Kazakhstan's Transport Minister, Marat Kabayev,
highlighted that 2.3 million tons of cargo were moved by rail, and
6.3 million tons were carried by sea, marking a steady increase in
the flow of goods through the Middle Corridor.
Importantly, much of this traffic passes through Azerbaijan's
vital ports, especially the Port of Baku, which serves as a major
hub for transshipment in the Caspian region. Azerbaijan's long-term
vision for its port infrastructure includes increasing container
capacity, improving logistics opeations, and fostering greater
regional cooperation, all of which enhance the Middle Corridor's
ability to handle growing volumes of trade.
Investments in Azerbaijan's maritime
infrastructure
Azerbaijan is committed to expanding its maritime infrastructure
to support the Middle Corridor's increasing traffic. A
comprehensive plan for the development of maritime infrastructure
between 2024 and 2028 has been adopted, which focuses on upgrading
the ports of Aktau and Kurik to handle growing cargo volumes. These
improvements will include the creation of a large maritime
transport and logistics cluster, the development of cargo
terminals, and measures to reduce administrative barriers.
A key part of this plan includes the ongoing dredging works at
Kurik Port, designed to ensure the safety of navigation and
increase the port's capacity. The dredging is being carried out by
the renowned European company, Jan de Nul, and is expected to
further increase Kurik Port's annual capacity from 6 million tons
to even greater levels. These efforts are part of a broader
regional strategy to ensure the Middle Corridor can handle the
surging demand for efficient, reliable trade routes.
The Port of Baku, which links Azerbaijan to the broader Caspian
region, also plays a central role in this development. Azerbaijan's
strategic investments in expanding its port infrastructure are key
to positioning the Middle Corridor as a leading route for cargo
moving between Asia and Europe.
Azerbaijan's growing role in regional
connectivity
Azerbaijan's geographic position makes it the linchpin of
several important regional transport corridors, including the
East-West and North-South corridors. As the Middle Corridor becomes
more integral to global trade, Azerbaijan's role as a trade
facilitator and logistics hub is only growing. The country's ports,
railways, and highways are increasingly interconnected, allowing
for faster, more reliable transportation of goods between Europe,
Central Asia, and China.
In addition to its role in facilitating cargo shipments,
Azerbaijan is also focusing on the development of an integrated
transportation network. This includes improving connections between
sea, rail, and road transport systems, which will enhance the
efficiency of logistics services across the region.
As Kazakhstan strengthens its maritime capabilities, Azerbaijan
remains the central player in the Middle Corridor's growth. With
its strategic location, expanding port infrastructure, and
significant investments in logistics and transportation, Azerbaijan
is poised to continue playing a central role in the success of this
vital trade route.
The ongoing developments in the Kurik and Baku ports, coupled
with Kazakhstan's efforts to enhance its own maritime capacity, are
paving the way for the Middle Corridor to become one of the most
important trade routes linking Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan's
leadership in this project underscores its growing influence in
regional and global trade, positioning the country as a critical
hub in the evolving global logistics network.
Through continued collaboration and investment, Azerbaijan and
its partners are ensuring that the Middle Corridor remains a robust
and reliable trade route for years to come.
