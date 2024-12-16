BPS Organises 21St Annual Sports Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 21st Annual Sports Meet of Birla Public School was held on December 14, 2024, at Al Rayyan in the presence of the Chief Guest Bassem Hemeida, the renowned Qatari hurdler specialising in the 400-metre hurdles.

The Chairman Gope Shahani, Director Lukose Chacko, Management Representative Chindhu Antony, and Sports Coach from Al Ahli Sports Club Adhil attended the event. The Principal Dr. Anand R Nair, Head of Non-Academics Vinod Kumar, Vice-Principal Edna Fernandez, heads of various sections and teachers, and a vibrant gathering of parents bore witness to the spectacular event.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by Noby CC representing the Physical Education Department. The day unfolded with captivating performances, including dance, gymnastics, and a tableau showcasing various sporting events, infusing the stadium with a spirit of vibrancy and celebration. One of the key highlights was the march past, featuring the four school houses, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Jupiter, along with the Scouts and Guides, each marching in perfect synchrony to the rhythm of the school band, embodying their unique spirit of pride and unity.