Foundation Stone For E-Bus Plant Laid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed al-Thani on Sunday laid the foundation stone for an EU-standard electric bus assembly at Um Al Houl Free Zone.

The plant is set up in collaboration between Mowasalat (Karwa), Yutong and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ). Marking the ceremony, an Enhanced Multilateral Framework Agreement was signed by HE the QFZ CEO Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani, Karwa CEO Ahmad Hassan al-Obaidly and Yutong Middle East CEO Shen Hui.

Spread over an area of nearly 53,000 sqm, the project marks a pivotal step towards a greener, more sustainable future for the nation and the region, and aims to establish a production hub for EU-standard electric buses.

Once completed by the end of 2025, the plant will begin producing electric city buses, metro feeder buses and school buses, with an initial output capacity of 300 buses a year. Over time, the facility will scale up to meet both local demand and the growing needs of international markets across the Mena region and Europe.

The greenfield plant, equipped with state-of-the-art welding, painting, assembly and testing workshops will utilise cutting-edge electro-mobility technologies, ensuring efficient and sustainable production processes. The plant is expected to be a pioneer project in delivering experience and industry localisation.

The project is leveraging the advanced capabilities of both Mowasalat and Yutong let alone expanding Yutong's manufacturing footprint in the free zones in Qatar.

HE the Minister of Transport said that founding an e-bus assembly plant is a major event in terms of supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to provide eco-friendly transportation solutions with the best global operation systems, in step with the goals of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3), which focuses on sustainable development and advanced technologies, leading to the full realisation of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The plant will contribute to achieving the MoT's strategy of public bus system electrification by 100% by 2030 ensuring less carbon emissions and better quality of life, he added.

“As part of our commitment to developing sustainable transportation and our success in achieving 73% electrification in the public bus fleet, this initiative reflects our dedication to localising innovative technologies in Qatar," Karwa chairman Dr engineer Saad bin Ahmed Ibrahim al-Mohannadi.

"Through the establishment of this new facility, we reaffirm our leadership in eco-friendly transportation, effectively contributing to achieving a fully electric public transport sector by 2030, in alignment with Qatar's vision for a more sustainable future,” he added.

“Today's groundbreaking for the electric bus assembly plant at Um Alhoul Free Zone, and signing of the enhanced multilateral framework agreement, mark a significant step in Qatar's ongoing efforts to foster industrial and transportation innovation and sustainable development," QFZ CEO said.

"We are not only advancing our economic diversification efforts but also positioning Qatar at the forefront of the global transition to environmentally friendly technologies. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to building a sustainable, future-ready economy in line with the objectives of QNV 2030, and the plans of electric vehicle transformation strategy,” he stated.

Karwa CEO, said:“Our investment in this electric bus assembly plant signifies more than just growth; it's a commitment to economic and environmental sustainability. Together with Yutong and the Qatar Free Zone Authority, we are advancing the future of public transportation with new mobility solutions."

Yutong International managing director Peng Xu said Yutong is proud to partner with Qatar in this transformative project.“The establishment of this facility symbolises our dedication to delivering world-class technology and localized solutions to support regional green mobility goals," he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by several ministers and senior state officials, was followed by a tour by ministers of transport, commerce and industry, environment and climate change and several officials from QFZ, Karwa and Yutong to the e-bus display area where they checked out some of the e-bus models planned to be produced.

MENAFN15122024000067011011ID1108995641