Rohan Mehra: ‘Pyramid’ Was My First Time Working In The Crime-Thriller Genre

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Known for his work in shows such as“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and“Sasural Simar Ka”, Rohan Mehra is all set to be seen in the project“Pyramid” and said it was his first time working in the crime-thriller genre.

Speaking about his experience, Rohan shared:“Portraying Mohit in Pyramid has been an incredibly rewarding journey. It was my first time working in the crime-thriller genre, and the role challenged me to bring out Mohit's depth and complexity. He's not just a hacker but a key player in unravelling the mystery, and every twist in the story kept us, as actors, on our toes throughout the shoot.”

“Pyramid,” a crime-thriller, revolves around the murder of a crypto company CEO, pulling its characters deeper into a tangled web of secrets and peril. The star cast also includes Helly Shah, and Harshad Arora in pivotal roles.

Talking about his experience of filming and working with his co-stars, he added:“The picturesque yet isolating backdrop of Manali amplified the narrative's thrill, immersing every scene in its allure. Helly Shah and Harshad Arora were phenomenal co-stars, bringing unmatched dedication to their roles, which added profound depth and richness to the story, making the entire process truly memorable.”

“Pyramid” is set to stream exclusively on the Hungama OTT app from December 19.

Talking about his journey in showbiz, Rohan started with modelling in 2009. He began his acting career with an episode in the crime drama show“Gumrah: End of Innocence” in 2012. He was then seen in“Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.” He found fame with“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and was later seen as a celebrity contestant in the 10th season of the Indian popular reality game show Bigg Boss.

He was then seen in“Sasural Simar Ka”,“Laal Ishq”,“Yeh Hai Aashiqui” and“Webbed 2”.