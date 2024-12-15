S. Korea's Joint Investigation Team To Summon President Yoon Over Insurrection Charge

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 16 (NNN-YONHAP) – S. Korea's joint investigation team, will summon the impeached President, Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday, on charges of insurrection and abuse of power, multiple outlets reported today.

The team was scheduled to deliver a summons to the presidential office, asking Yoon to appear for questioning on Dec 18, as part of its probe into Yoon's martial law imposition.

The team is composed of the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), the National Office of Investigation (NOI), and the defence ministry's investigation headquarters.

The second motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on Saturday, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of Dec 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

Yoon was named by investigative agencies as a suspect on insurrection charge, and became the first sitting president to be banned from leaving the country.– NNN-YONHAP

