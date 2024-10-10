12th Annual GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards Receives a Thumping Response from the Industry Stakeholders

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Top Government and Public Sector Organisations from GCC win the coveted awards for putting people first



Abu Dhabi. October 10 2024: The much-anticipated 12th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards, held from October 9-10, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt, Abu Dhabi, met with a resounding success while putting a spotlight on the advancements shaping up in human capital in the GCC region, especially in the UAE. The highlight of the Summit was the prestigious GOV HR and Youth Awards Ceremony hosted on October 10, in an ode to honour and recognize the incredible efforts of the outstanding organizations and individuals for their achievements in governance, human resources, and youth empowerment.



The 12th Annual truly lived up to the theme “Unleash the Human mAgIc: Innovation, Transformation, Resilience,” with a special focus on digital transformation and AI on Driving Innovation, Accelerating Transformation, Leading with Purpose, Building Resilience, Creating Value Proposition to harness the Human and AI Synergy. This exclusive event was successful in attracting HR leaders, government officials, and industry experts from the GCC to share best practices on putting people first.



GOV HR Summit and Youth Empowerment Summit once again brought together over 250 C level executives, youth leaders, policymakers and senior level HR professionals from the government, state owned entities and public sector entities. Both HR and Youth workforce professionals and service providers recognized the summit as Middle East’s foremost event dedicated to redefining the human capital function in the government and public sector organizations.



Moreover, the prestigious GCC GOV HR and Youth Awards created history with over 200+ nominations of noteworthy achievements from across GCC, with a total of 22 organizational and 7 individual-level categories, cumulatively highlighting the transformative efforts driving progress in the public service and human capital sectors of the region. Some of the categories under which Awards were presented include “People First” Leader of the Year in the Private Sector; Youth Icon of the Year in the Public & Government Sector; Digital HR Award of the Year in the Public & Government Sector; GCC GOV HR Leader of the Year in the Government and Public Sector; GCC GOV HR Team of the Year in the Public & Government Sector; Innovation and Excellence in Employee Experience Award in the Private sector, Most Distinctive Learning & Development Strategy in the Public & Government Sector, etc.



Winners across UAE included government departments, public and private companies from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman. Ministries and Government entities in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman were also felicitated as winners for outstanding work in the Public and Private sectors. The extensive list of the winners is in the attached appendix.



Amongst the individual winners of the prestigious awards included His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander in Chief, Ajman Police as the GOV HR Distinguished Leader of the year. His Excellency Fahed Al Shamsi from Abu Dhabi Customs, Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa Saeed Al Hemeiri from Abu Dhabi Police, Ayesha Al Hammadi from ADNOC, Ali Al Mansoori from e&, Reem Alrehaili from Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO), Iman Al Qasim from Emirates Global Aluminium, Tayba Al Hashemi from ADNOC OFFSHORE, Yousef Al Khalid from Dubai Duty Free, Nawal Alblooshi from Imdaad are some of the key individuals recognised for not just exceptional achievement, but a legacy of service, innovation, and transformative leadership within the public sector.



Celebrating the success of the 12th Annual GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards, QnA International’s Director Mr. Sidh NC, concludes, “It gives us immense pride in showcasing the trailblazers that are shaping the exuberant HR industry of the GCC region with a special emphasis on the transforming UAE landscape. We are beyond words to have received such an overwhelming response from the organizations who supported us in delivering yet another stellar edition of GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards. We believe that this is just the start… As we enter a new era of work and the pace at which the transformation is happening globally, summits like this will play a pivotal role for HR leaders in collaborating and driving sustainable business success and bringing global best practices.”





