HTS Leader Unveils Plans For 400-Percent Wage Hike, Disarmament In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 16 (NNN-SANA) – Ahmad al-Shara, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria, unveiled plans for comprehensive economic and security reforms, including a proposed 400 percent salary increase for workers, the disarmament of all armed factions, and efforts to rebuild war-torn communities.

In a televised interview with state-run Syria TV, yesterday, al-Shara, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, emphasised the new administration's aim to consolidate power under state control.

“All factions will be dissolved, and no arms will remain outside the authority of the state,” said al-Shara.

He further disclosed that, economic measures are being studied to address the country's prolonged hardships.“We are considering a plan to raise salaries by 400 percent,” he noted, although no specific timeline was provided.

Reconstruction and the resettlement of displaced citizens have also emerged as critical priorities. Al-Shara pledged to rebuild destroyed homes and ensure the return of refugees.

Al-Shara led a 12-day military operation that resulted in the downfall of former President, Bashar al-Assad's government, on Dec 8.– NNN-SANA

