Israeli Regime Continues Airstrikes Across Syria, Targeting Military Arsenals

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 16 (NNN-SANA) – Israeli warplanes launched multiple late yesterday, targeting former military arsenals across Syria, according to a war monitor.

The latest raids hit missile bases in Battalion 107, near Zama, and weapons warehouses in rural Tartus, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Earlier in the evening, an Israeli jet, reportedly struck radar installations at the Deir Al-Zour Military Airport in eastern Syria.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli Zionist aircraft targeted former munitions depots, dug into mountains in Rural Damascus, causing a series of powerful explosions.

There were no reports of casualties.

These attacks are part of an ongoing military campaign by the Israeli regime, that began on Dec 8, targeting any remaining military capabilities, linked to Syria's former leadership, as the country's new authorities are working to stabilise the country's security situation.– NNN-SANA

