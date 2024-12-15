War Update: 152 Clashes On Front On Dec 15, Most In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 152 combat clashes on the front, with the Russian forces concentrating their in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on regarding the situation at 16:00 on Sunday, December 15.

According to the General Staff, today, enemy artillery and mortar fire has affected communities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, specifically the settlements of Bleshnia, Porozok, and Slavhorod.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces are attempting to put pressure on the Ukrainian units toward the settlements of Vysoka Yaruha, Vovchansk, and Tykhe. Overall, the enemy assaulted the Ukrainian Defense Forces positions nine times, with one battle ongoing. Additionally, the settlements of Baranivka and Shopyne suffered airstrikes with glide bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy assaulted the Ukrainian positions four times near Zahryzove and Lozova. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Lyman secto r, the Russian invaders conducted seven attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Tverdokhlibove, and Nadiia. Currently, one combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled ten Russian assaults, with 14 combat clashes currently ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, and Vyimka. Siversk also came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Kramatorsk secto r, the Russian forces attacked three times near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , there were seven enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled two of them, while battles are ongoing. The Russian army is actively using bomber aviation, the settlement of Krymske has been targeted.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pishchane, and Novoolenivka. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the pressure, having repelled 13 attacks, while seven clashes are still ongoing. The enemy used unguided aerial missiles on Oleksandropol and dropped aerial bombs on Mykolaivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the invaders launched 23 attacks near Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, and Uspenivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces have already repelled 15 attacks, and battles are still ongoing. The enemy dropped glide bombs on Bahatyr, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Vremivka sector , 13 combat clashes are currently underway near Kostiantynopilske, Sukhyi Yaly, Rozlyv, Zelenivka, Trudove, Novyi Komar, Novosilka, and Makarivka. The Ukrainian troops have already repelled 12 enemy assaults.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces are shelling territories under the Ukrainian control, specifically targeting civilian infrastructure and settlements.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy twice attempted to assault the Ukrainian defenders, unsuccessfully.

The AFU operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region . The enemy's aviation and artillery continue striking their own territory. The Ukrainian troops have repelled 11 enemy attacks today, with battles ongoing in 17 locations."

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 292 combat clashes on the front the previous day, with the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk directions being the most intense.