Russian Reconnaissance Groups Attempt To Infiltrate Kurakhove Disguised As Civilians General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kurakhove, Donetsk region, the Russian forces are actively conducting assault operations on the southeastern outskirts of the town and attempting to infiltrate sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG) under the guise of civilians. The of Ukraine (AFU) are conducting counter-sabotage measures.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

The General Staff emphasized that in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, the Kurakhove direction remains one of the hottest sectors along the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian assaults, despite the enemy's significant advantage in personnel, equipment, artillery, and air support.

"Since the start of the day, 10 combat clashes have occurred in the Kurakhove area," the statement noted.

In their relentless push to capture Kurakhove, the enemy is focusing on a major road junction and a residential district in the southern part of the city.

To seize key administrative and industrial sites in the central part of Kurakhove, the Russian forces are attempting to infiltrate their SRGs. Incidents have been recorded where these groups disguise themselves as civilians to blend in and conduct operations.

To prevent such enemy actions, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are implementing counter-sabotage operations across the area.

The General Staff expressed gratitude to the soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are holding back the Russian advance under these challenging conditions.

The report also highlighted that Russia continues to wage a comprehensive hybrid war against Ukraine, combining ground offensives with information operations. To support its offensive on Kurakhove, the Russian side has been spreading distorted information about the situation in the town.

The General Staff urged Ukrainians to maintain information hygiene and trust only official sources.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, since the start of the day, the Ukrainian forces have faced 152 combat engagements along the front lines, with the heaviest attacks occurring on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.