UN Envoy Urges Inclusive Political Process In Syria, Syrian Figures Welcome Aqaba Meeting Outcomes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, stressed on Sunday the urgent need for a comprehensive, Syrian-led process that includes all Syrians. Speaking after arriving in Damascus, on his first visit since the removal of President Bashar al-Assad last week by armed opposition groups, Pedersen emphasized the importance of state institutions fully resuming operations.

Pedersen underscored the necessity of a judicial system that ensures justice for all,“without any acts of retaliation”. He also stated that“Humanitarian aid must be delivered urgently inside Syria.” The UN envoy added,“We will closely monitor the situation and collaborate with all segments of the population and various international bodies.” He expressed hope that the lifting of sanctions on Syria would commence following Assad's departure.

Bader Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, stated on Sunday that the roadmap endorsed at the“Aqaba meetings” provides a genuine and balanced approach to preserving Syria and ensuring its unity. Jamous, whose commission was established in 2015 to unify the opposition's stance, said,“We support the Arab Contact Committee's Initiative, viewing it as a roadmap and action plan for Syrians to reach safety in a manner befitting their immense sacrifices.” Participants at the Aqaba meeting of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria called for the formation of an inclusive transitional governing body that has the consensus of all Syrians.

In a move towards restoring stability, students across Syria returned to their classrooms on Sunday, following a directive from the caretaker government to reopen schools and universities. This action comes a week after armed opposition forces entered Damascus and deposed former President Bashar al-Assad. Ahmed Al-Sharaa, also known as“Abu Muhammad Al-Golani,” the General Commander of Military Operations in Syria, now faces the challenge of rebuilding the nation after 13 years of civil conflict that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The French Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that it would send a diplomatic team to Syria next Tuesday to evaluate the political and security situation. The ministry did not reveal who the team would be meeting with. They stated the team's visit would demonstrate France's support for the Syrian people, and that they would submit a report to the Foreign Minister after a series of meetings.







Meanwhile, Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, expressed his approval on Sunday of the Syrian military commander Al-Golani's acknowledgement of the Kurdish people as an integral part of the nation and a partner in”the new Syria.” Barzani expressed his hope that this acknowledgement would mark the start of a new direction, correcting past injustices against the Kurds in Syria. He asserted that this perspective paves the way for building a strong and democratic Syria and that all communities, Kurds, Arabs, and others, must grasp this opportunity to unite in building a stable, free, and democratic Syria.





Israeli aggression continues

In other developments, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that the government had approved a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The statement explained that”Netanyahu's decision was made in light of the ongoing conflict and the emergence of a new front in Syria, as well as the desire to double the number of Israeli residents in the Golan.”

Residents of the Golan Heights have reiterated their rejection of any settlement expansion on their land and reaffirmed their Syrian identity. During a protest in the village of Masada, they stated,“Our land has belonged to us for centuries. Our ancestors shed their blood for it, and we will not allow the Israeli occupier to seize it.” Golan residents also denounced Israel's plan to construct 46 wind turbines on approximately 6,000 dunams of land belonging to the villages of Majdal Shams, Ein Qiniya, Buqa'atha, and Masada, considering it a“blatant violation of international resolutions and the Charter of the United Nations.”

According to Syrian sources and media, Israel launched more than 60 airstrikes on Syria within a five-hour period on Sunday, targeting military locations in various areas surrounding Damascus. Three Israeli officials disclosed on Saturday that the Israeli military presence in the buffer zone with Syria is likely to continue for several months or potentially longer, according to reports from“Axios.”