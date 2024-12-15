Four white rhinos in Zimbabwe die following consuming polluted lake water

(MENAFN) Four white rhinos have died in Zimbabwe after drinking from Lake Chivero, which has been polluted by raw sewage, according to the country's wildlife authority. The lake, located 30 kilometers from the capital Harare, is the main water supply for the city, but the pollution has caused a dangerous environmental situation. In addition to the rhinos, several other animals, including three zebras, four wildebeest, four fish eagles, and numerous goats and cattle, have also died over the past week due to poisoning by cyanobacteria, a toxin found in the polluted water.



Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, is harmful to both animals and humans, and it thrives in polluted water. The pollution in Lake Chivero has been exacerbated by the Harare city council, which has been discharging raw sewage into the lake. ZimParks, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, took swift action by relocating the surviving rhinos from the Lake Chivero Recreational Park to protect them from further harm.



Efforts to prevent the wildlife from accessing the polluted water had been challenging due to the ongoing dry and hot conditions. Despite attempts to install salt blocks, game nuts, and clean water points, the animals continued to find their way to the contaminated lake. ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo emphasized the difficulty of deterring the animals under such harsh environmental conditions.



The deaths of these animals have raised concerns about the growing pollution in Lake Chivero, which is also a critical water source for the surrounding communities. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and are looking for long-term solutions to reduce pollution and protect both wildlife and human health in the area.

