Crackdown On Illegal Poppy Farming In Manipur: Assam Rifles Destroyed 6,228 Acres In 5 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 15 (IANS) The Assam Rifles has identified a staggering 16,250 acres of illegal poppy fields in different districts of Manipur in the past five years and destroyed 6,228 acres, officials said on Sunday.

The defence spokesman said that besides fighting against various unlawful activities and crackdown on the drug menaces, the combat against illegal poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for Assam Rifles, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.

He said that in 2020 the para-military force identified an astounding 8,057 acres of illicit poppy fields in various districts and 1,695 acres were destroyed.

Continuing the force's rigorous action, a total of 5,610 acres of unlawful poppy fields were identified and 1,976 acres were destroyed in 2021. And, the next year (2022) the force intensified 494 acres and destroyed 715 acres, including previously undiscovered patches.

In 2023, a total of 1,735 acres of illegal poppy cultivation areas were identified and 1,488 acres were eradicated. This year so far, 354 acres of illicit poppy cultivation areas have been destroyed, primarily in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur and Chandel.

The spokesman said that by 2024 the area of identified poppy fields has declined significantly, reflecting the success of the state and Central governments' efforts and the security forces' multi-pronged strategy against illegal poppy farming.

The Assam Rifles has been identifying and destroying illegal poppy cultivation in mountainous and forest areas actively in coordination with state and central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Manipur Police and other Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the area.

The NCB, as the nodal agency for drug enforcement under the Ministry of Home Affairs, ensured synergy among all stakeholders during operations, especially during the opium harvesting seasons.

Joint operations of different forces have focused on curbing cultivation, disrupting supply chains and dismantling the networks sustaining the illicit drug trade.

Beyond destruction operations, Assam Rifles has also prioritised addressing the socio-economic factors driving poppy cultivation, the spokesman said.

Under its "Drug-Free Manipur" initiative, the Assam Rifles has conducted extensive awareness drives to educate communities about the perils of drug addiction and the risks associated with illegal farming.

Through regular interactions with villagers and local leaders, the force has actively promoted sustainable livelihood options, encouraging a shift towards legitimate and long-term economic activities.

Meanwhile, according to a government report, various law enforcement agencies, including Manipur Police, have destroyed 19,135.60 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the state's 12 districts between 2017 and 2024.

The report, prepared by Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC), in the mountainous Kangpokpi district, the highest areas of 4,454.4 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed in the last seven years (2017-2024), followed by 3,348 acres in Ukhrul and 2,713.8 acres in Churachandpur.

The MARSAC is an autonomous government institution under the Planning Department of the Manipur government.

The report said that deforestation, due to mass poppy cultivation, resulted in several adverse impacts on the ecosystem, including soil erosion, a loss of biodiversity, and changes in the local climate, the report said.

The Manipur government on several occasions said that the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur (since May last year) is a creation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar adding that these migrants after illegally settling in the state started the cultivation of illicit poppies.