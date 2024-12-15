Government Extends Pilot Project On Social Support For Military And Their Families

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the program of social support for service members in military units.

As noted, the project has been extended until October 2025. Amendments were made to the government's No.1050 of October 3, 2023, entitled“On the implementation of a pilot project on implementing a contractual form of social service provision for social support of service members and their families in military units of the Armed Forces”.

“According to the amendments, the list of military units participating in the program will be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the approval of the Ministry of Defense. Previously, this issue was exclusively within the competence of the defense ministry,” the statement says.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the new list of military units should be sent to the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities no later than December 20, 2024.

It is noted that social services can be provided by legal entities and individual entrepreneurs who have an agreement with the Fund for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities and qualified social work specialists.

Social services include protection, professional support, family assistance, psychological support, and support in resolving various issues, the Ministry of Defense added.

As reported, in November, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Veterans' Affairs presented a pilot project for veterans to provide support at the primary healthcare level.

